See Derren Brown Play Some Mind Games With the Cast of Hamilton

The Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist is now on Broadway with his show Secret.

Illusionist Derren Brown recently paid a visit to the cast of Broadway's Hamilton, providing them with a sneak peek of his acclaimed stage production Derren Brown: Secret. The show opened at Broadway's Cort Theatre September 15. Check out the video above to see Brown play mind games on the cast.

Derren Brown: Secret returns to New York after premiering in an Off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2017. Brown collaborated on the show with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-direct. The limited engagement will run through January 4, 2020.

Brown has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for the West End engagements of Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012).

