See Footage of 3-Year-Old Jonathan Groff as Mary Poppins

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
 
The current Little Shop of Horrors star dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about his love for the Julie Andrews film.

Footage of a three-year-old Jonathan Groff dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween delighted the audience of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert October 21.

The current star of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway brought a VHS recording of himself wearing the lipstick and hat, and carrying the carpet bag—all from his mom—looking like a spitting image of the practically perfect nanny.

Dame Julie Andrews was a guest on Colbert’s couch the same night as Groff, so when they met backstage the two-time Tony nominee had to work hard to keep his cool. “I asked her if she gets nervous before interviews, and she said, ‘Yes, a little bit.’” But, having just come offstage, she added a compliment to Colbert, as well: "Isn’t he the greatest?”

During the interview, Groff also shared his thoughts on Little Shop of Horrors’ origins and how he met his current boyfriend.

