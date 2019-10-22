See Footage of 3-Year-Old Jonathan Groff as Mary Poppins

Footage of a three-year-old Jonathan Groff dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween delighted the audience of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert October 21.
The current star of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway brought a VHS recording of himself wearing the lipstick and hat, and carrying the carpet bag—all from his mom—looking like a spitting image of the practically perfect nanny.
Dame Julie Andrews was a guest on Colbert’s couch the same night as Groff, so when they met backstage the two-time Tony nominee had to work hard to keep his cool. “I asked her if she gets nervous before interviews, and she said, ‘Yes, a little bit.’” But, having just come offstage, she added a compliment to Colbert, as well: "Isn’t he the greatest?”
During the interview, Groff also shared his thoughts on Little Shop of Horrors’ origins and how he met his current boyfriend.