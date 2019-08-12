See Frozen Celebrate National S’more Day at Dominique Ansel Bakery

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 12, 2019
Cast members from the hit Disney musical joined the noted chef August 10.
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel, Travis Patton, Charlie Tassone, Fiona Morgan Quinn, and Winter Donnelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Frozen celebrated National S’more Day at Dominique Ansel Bakery August 10. To commemorate the holiday, cast members from the Disney musical joined the noted chef at the SoHo venue to give away the bakery’s famous frozen s’mores.

Based on Disney's 2013 Oscar-winning film, Frozen opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre. Directed by Michael Grandage, the musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and choreography by Rob Ashford.

Flip through photos of National S’more day:

Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Delaney Quinn, Fiona Morgan Quinn, and Charlie Tassone Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Travis Patton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel, Travis Patton, Charlie Tassone, Fiona Morgan Quinn, and Winter Donnelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_Dominique_Ansel_Pop_Up_2019_HR
Dominique Ansel, Travis Patton, Charlie Tassone, Fiona Morgan Quinn, and Winter Donnelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
