See Garrett Clayton, Charlie Thurston, and Roger Q. Mason in Circle Series Reading of Lavender Men

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 06, 2019
 
The Roger Q. Mason play, pondering the queerness of Abraham Lincoln, is the latest title in the Circle Series.
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason and Garrett Clayton C.B. House

The Circle Series continued at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre with an August 26 reading of Roger Q. Mason's Lavender Men. Charlie Thurston (Goodspeed's Cyrano), Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!, King Cobra), and Mason lead the cast as Abe Lincoln, his legal assistant Elmer Ellsworth, and narrator (and Mary Lincoln stand-in) Taffeta.

The play weaves fact and historical fiction to explore the long-discussed, rarely studied, and never confirmed queerness of the 16th president of the United States.

Proceeds from the one-night-only reading benefited the Circle in the Square Theatre School. The production was Lovell Holder, who previously helmed a reading at Los Angeles' Skylight Theatre.

Flip through photos from the reading below:

11 PHOTOS
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Audience Members at Lavender Men C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason, Charlie Thurston, and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Charlie Thurston C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Charlie Thurston and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Garrett Clayton and Charlie Thurston C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason, Charlie Thurston, and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Cast of Lavender Men C.B. House
The reading series, produced by Rachel Shuey and presented by the Pigasus Institute, takes the stage at the Oklahoma! home on the Tony-winning revival's dark nights: September 9, 16, 23, and 30, and October 7, 14, 21, and 31.

