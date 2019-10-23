See Harvey Fierstein and More Celebrate Bella Bella's Opening Night Off-Broadway

Photos   See Harvey Fierstein and More Celebrate Bella Bella's Opening Night Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 23, 2019
 
The Tony winner stars as Bella Abzug in his new monologue play at MTC.
Dorsey Fierstein, Ronald K. Fierstein, Harvey Fierstein, and Kimberly Senior
Dorsey Fierstein, Ronald K. Fierstein, Harvey Fierstein, and Kimberly Senior Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Manhattan Theatre Club celebrated the official opening of Bella Bella, a new monologue play written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, in its Off-Broadway theatre at New York City Center October 22. Directed by Kimberly Senior, the play sees Fierstein embody Bella Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing political icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance (and the election results).

Bella Bella plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, where previews began October 1.

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

