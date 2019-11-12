See John Robert Allman Celebrate the Release of A is for Audra With PS 212 Students

To honor the occasion, Allman and illustrator Peter Emmerich joined first graders for a reading and illustration workshop November 12.

Author John Robert Allman and Illustrator Peter Emmerich celebrated the release of children's book A Is for Audra, which debuted November 12. To honor the occasion, Allman and Emmerich joined the first grade class at PS 212 for a reading and illustration workshop. A Is for Audra is an illustrated guide that serves as an introduction to the most influential female performers to ever hit the Great White Way. From McDonald to Stritch, Kristin Chenoweth to Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters to Liza Minnelli, this is a book all kids (and many adults) can enjoy as they learn about and fall in love with the theatre. As previously announced, a page-to-stage adaptation of A Is for Audra will play 92Y November 17. Flip through photos of the reading below:

