See John Robert Allman Celebrate the Release of A is for Audra With PS 212 Students

toggle menu
toggle search form
Book News   See John Robert Allman Celebrate the Release of A is for Audra With PS 212 Students
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 12, 2019
 
To honor the occasion, Allman and illustrator Peter Emmerich joined first graders for a reading and illustration workshop November 12.
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman Marc J. Franklin

Author John Robert Allman and Illustrator Peter Emmerich celebrated the release of children's book A Is for Audra, which debuted November 12. To honor the occasion, Allman and Emmerich joined the first grade class at PS 212 for a reading and illustration workshop.

A Is for Audra is an illustrated guide that serves as an introduction to the most influential female performers to ever hit the Great White Way. From McDonald to Stritch, Kristin Chenoweth to Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters to Liza Minnelli, this is a book all kids (and many adults) can enjoy as they learn about and fall in love with the theatre.

As previously announced, a page-to-stage adaptation of A Is for Audra will play 92Y November 17.

Flip through photos of the reading below:

See John Robert Allman Celebrate the Release of Children’s Book A is for Audra With the Students of PS 212

See John Robert Allman Celebrate the Release of Children’s Book A is for Audra With the Students of PS 212

15 PHOTOS
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
A Is for Audra Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman and students Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman and students Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
Peter Emmerich Marc J. Franklin
A is for Audra_PS 212 Reading_2019_HR
John Robert Allman and Peter Emmerich Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Book News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!