See Kenneth Branagh Transform Into William Shakespeare in All Is True

The biopic, co-starring Tony winners Judi Dench and Ian McKellan, will be released August 13.

Check out a featurette highlighting the transformation of Kenneth Branagh into William Shakespeare above, ahead of the All Is True DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital release August 13.

Directed by five-time Oscar nominee Branagh, the film follows the Bard in his later years as he struggles with retirement in Stratford alongside the family he's made secondary to his career. Tony winners Judi Dench (Amy's View) and Ian McKellen (Amadeus) co-star as Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway, and the Earl of Southampton, respectively.

The upcoming release includes eight behind-the-scenes featurettes and a Q&A with Branagh; among them is the make-up transformation showcase “Becoming Shakespeare” above.

Additional featurettes include how Branagh interpreted the last years of Shakespeare's relatively unexplored final years in “Fact or Fiction” and “Visiting Stratford: The Story Behind All Is True,” a thorough review of Shakespeare's history in his hometown.