See Kenneth Branagh Transform Into William Shakespeare in All Is True

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   See Kenneth Branagh Transform Into William Shakespeare in All Is True
By Dan Meyer
Aug 12, 2019
 
The biopic, co-starring Tony winners Judi Dench and Ian McKellan, will be released August 13.

Check out a featurette highlighting the transformation of Kenneth Branagh into William Shakespeare above, ahead of the All Is True DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital release August 13.

Directed by five-time Oscar nominee Branagh, the film follows the Bard in his later years as he struggles with retirement in Stratford alongside the family he's made secondary to his career. Tony winners Judi Dench (Amy's View) and Ian McKellen (Amadeus) co-star as Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway, and the Earl of Southampton, respectively.

The upcoming release includes eight behind-the-scenes featurettes and a Q&A with Branagh; among them is the make-up transformation showcase “Becoming Shakespeare” above.

Additional featurettes include how Branagh interpreted the last years of Shakespeare's relatively unexplored final years in “Fact or Fiction” and “Visiting Stratford: The Story Behind All Is True,” a thorough review of Shakespeare's history in his hometown.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!