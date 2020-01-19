Sony Hall played host to a pack of Broadway princesses January 12 with Broadway Princess Party: Brunch, a concert event featuring performers who have portrayed (or are currently portraying) princess characters on Broadway.
The concert starred Laura Osnes (who played the title role in the 2012 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Susan Egan (who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and later voiced Meg in Disney's 1997 animated musical Hercules), and Courtney Reed (who originated Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway), with appearances from special guests Patti Murin (Anna in Broadway's Frozen) and Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies).
The Broadway Princess Party, which marked its first ever pre-matinee "brunch" concert at Sony Hall, has played sold-out shows across the country, with plans for a London debut this spring. Benjamin Rauhala serves as music director.
See Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and More in Broadway Princess Party: Brunch at Sony Hall
Osnes has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.