See Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and More in Broadway Princess Party: Brunch at Sony Hall

The concert event, which took place January 12, also featured Frozen's Patti Murin and Newsies alum Kara Lindsay.

Sony Hall played host to a pack of Broadway princesses January 12 with Broadway Princess Party: Brunch, a concert event featuring performers who have portrayed (or are currently portraying) princess characters on Broadway.

The concert starred Laura Osnes (who played the title role in the 2012 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Susan Egan (who originated the role of Belle in the Broadway adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and later voiced Meg in Disney's 1997 animated musical Hercules), and Courtney Reed (who originated Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway), with appearances from special guests Patti Murin (Anna in Broadway's Frozen) and Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies).

The Broadway Princess Party, which marked its first ever pre-matinee "brunch" concert at Sony Hall, has played sold-out shows across the country, with plans for a London debut this spring. Benjamin Rauhala serves as music director.



