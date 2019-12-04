Broadway Princess Party, With Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes, to Make London Debut

By Dan Meyer
Dec 04, 2019
 
The popular concert series will play the Leicester Square Theatre in 2020.
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_68_HR.jpg
Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes sing “Let It Go” Michael Hull

Broadway’s original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine will bring some musical magic across the pond for the London debut of Broadway Princess Party. Concerts will take place May 15 and 16, 2020, at the Leicester Square Theatre.

Reuniting once more on stage will be two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Tony nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), and Courtney Reed (Aladdin). Joining the trio is music director Benjamin Rauhala.

The concert series celebrates beloved princess songs of stage and screen and has toured the States with other Broadway princesses, including Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Christy Altomare (Anastasia).

For tickets and more information, visit Club11.com.

See Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and More at The Broadway Princess Party

The evening included a special duet by Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare singing ‘Journey to the Past’.

49 PHOTOS
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_23_HR.jpg
Benjamin Rauhala Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_24_HR.jpg
Liz Callaway, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Christy Altomare sing “Join The Party” Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_25_HR.jpg
Laura Osnes Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_26_HR.jpg
Courtney Reed Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_27_HR.jpg
Susan Egan Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_28_HR.jpg
Susan Egan sings “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” with Courtney Reed and Laura Osnes Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_29_HR.jpg
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and Laura Osnes Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_30_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare sings “Part of Your World” Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_33_HR.jpg
Liz Callaway sings “The Comprehensive Callaway Princess Medley” Michael Hull
Broadway_Princess_Party_2018_34_HR.jpg
Liz Callaway and Adam Jacobs sing “Out of Thin Air” Michael Hull
