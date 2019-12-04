Broadway Princess Party, With Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes, to Make London Debut

Broadway’s original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine will bring some musical magic across the pond for the London debut of
Broadway Princess Party. Concerts will take place May 15 and 16, 2020, at the Leicester Square Theatre.
Reuniting once more on stage will be two-time Tony nominee
Laura Osnes ( , Cinderella Bonnie and Clyde), Tony nominee Susan Egan ( ), and Beauty and the Beast Courtney Reed ( ). Joining the trio is music director Aladdin Benjamin Rauhala.
The concert series celebrates beloved princess songs of stage and screen and has toured the States with other Broadway princesses, including Arielle Jacobs (
Aladdin) and Christy Altomare ( ). Anastasia
For tickets and more information, visit
. Club11.com
The evening included a special duet by Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare singing ‘Journey to the Past’.
49 PHOTOS
Benjamin Rauhala
Michael Hull
Liz Callaway, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Christy Altomare sing “Join The Party”
Michael Hull
Laura Osnes
Michael Hull
Courtney Reed
Michael Hull
Susan Egan
Michael Hull
Susan Egan sings “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” with Courtney Reed and Laura Osnes
Michael Hull
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and Laura Osnes
Michael Hull
Christy Altomare sings “Part of Your World”
Michael Hull
Liz Callaway sings “The Comprehensive Callaway Princess Medley”
Michael Hull
Liz Callaway and Adam Jacobs sing “Out of Thin Air”
Michael Hull