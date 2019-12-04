Broadway Princess Party, With Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes, to Make London Debut

The popular concert series will play the Leicester Square Theatre in 2020.

Broadway’s original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine will bring some musical magic across the pond for the London debut of Broadway Princess Party. Concerts will take place May 15 and 16, 2020, at the Leicester Square Theatre.

Reuniting once more on stage will be two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde), Tony nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), and Courtney Reed (Aladdin). Joining the trio is music director Benjamin Rauhala.

The concert series celebrates beloved princess songs of stage and screen and has toured the States with other Broadway princesses, including Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Christy Altomare (Anastasia).

For tickets and more information, visit Club11.com .

