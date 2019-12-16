See Lesli Margherita, Ann Harada, Josh Lamon, and More in First Look at Off-Broadway's Emojiland

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 16, 2019
 
The musical, also featuring Lucas Steele, Max Crumm, Jacob Dickey, Tanisha Moore, and more, will begin January 9, 2020.
The first cast photos have been released from the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Emojiland, which will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement January 9–March 8, 2020, at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Starring in the production are Lucas Steele (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comment of 1812) as Skull, George Abud (The Bands Visit) as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Princess, and Josh Lamon (The Prom) as Prince, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line tour) as Man Dancing.

Emojiland, written by Keith Harrison and Schein and directed by Thomas Caruso, is an ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can’t see past his own reflection, and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. The show was a Grand Jury Selection at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

The production will also feature choreography by Kenny Ingram, musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

