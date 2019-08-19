See Midge Hit the Road (With Some Help From Sweet Charity) in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Teaser

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking her show on the road in Season 3. The series returns to Amazon December 6, starring Emmy winners Rachel Brosnahan as comedian Midge Maisel and Alex Borstein as her manager, Susie.
Set to Gwen Verdon singing “If My Friends Could See Me Now” from Sweet Charity, the new teaser trailer shows Midge posing with servicemen at a military base, hitting the slots in a casino, and, of course, performing on stage. The season will follow Midge as she goes on tour across America with singer Shy Baldwin, played by Broadway veteran Leroy McClain (On the Shore of the Wide World, Cymbeline).
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Tony winner Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit) and Broadway alum Marin Hinkle (Electra) as Midge's parents. This year, Be More Chill star Stephanie Hsu will also appear on the eight-time Emmy winning series.
Before Season 3 drops, the series is up for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, for its second season.
READ: 16 Stage Favorites to See in Season 2 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel