See the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Celebrate 3 Years on Broadway

The Tony-winning musical opened December 4, 2016, at the Music Box Theatre.

The cast of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen celebrated the show's third year at Broadway's Music Box Theatre December 4. After a celebratory curtain call and cake, the cast was treated to Van Leeuwen ice cream from a special Dear Evan Hansen–themed ice cream truck outside the Music Box Theatre.

The current Broadway cast also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate) with Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Jane Pfitsch, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.