See the Casts of Mean Girls, Tootsie, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 15

The casts of The Phantom of the Opera and Off-Broadway's Frankenstein were also featured.

The 20th season of the 106.7 LITE FM concert series Broadway in Bryant Park concluded August 15 with lunchtime performances from the casts of Broadway's Mean Girls, Tootsie, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as cast members from the Off-Broadway musical Frankenstein. Broadway in Bryant Park's free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, took place over the summer on the Bryant Park Stage. Among those who took the stage in the final offering of the 2019 series were Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Ben Crawford, and Nick Spangler. READ: Full Cast Set for National Tour of Mean Girls Musical Flip through photos from the concert below:

