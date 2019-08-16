See the Casts of Mean Girls, Tootsie, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 15

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 16, 2019
The casts of The Phantom of the Opera and Off-Broadway's Frankenstein were also featured.
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Reneé Rapp_HR.jpg
Reneé Rapp Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 20th season of the 106.7 LITE FM concert series Broadway in Bryant Park concluded August 15 with lunchtime performances from the casts of Broadway's Mean Girls, Tootsie, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as cast members from the Off-Broadway musical Frankenstein.

Broadway in Bryant Park's free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, took place over the summer on the Bryant Park Stage. Among those who took the stage in the final offering of the 2019 series were Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Ben Crawford, and Nick Spangler.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Eryn LeCroy and Paul A. Schaefer_HR.jpg
Eryn LeCroy and Paul A. Schaefer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Eryn LeCroy_HR-2.jpg
Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Eryn LeCroy_HR.jpg
Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Eryn LeCroy_HR-3.jpg
Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Jeremy Stolle_HR-3.jpg
Jeremy Stolle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Jeremy Stolle_HR-2.jpg
Jeremy Stolle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Jeremy Stolle_HR.jpg
Jeremy Stolle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy_HR.jpg
Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy_HR-3.jpg
Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy_HR-2.jpg
Paul A. Schaefer and Eryn LeCroy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
