See The Ensemblist Celebrate Asian-American Performers on Broadway

The popular platform paid tribute to the Asian-American actors pushing the industry forward in Broadway ensembles while acknowledging the progress that needs to be made.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents a brand-new shoot celebrating every Asian-American performer currently in a Broadway ensemble. With only 20 Asian-American ensemblists currently onstage, the popular platform acknowledged the lack of representation while honoring those who are pushing the industry forward.

“Triumphs in representation come in waves. While this fall is a low point in visibility for many communities on Broadway, there are few as absent as the Asian-American performing community.” The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady said in a statement. “Right now, there are only 20 Asian-American actors in all of the ensembles of Broadway's 19 currently-running musicals. If every single Asian performing in a Broadway ensemble can fit in one photograph, then we know we have a problem with representation."

With photographer Monroe George, The Ensemblist welcomed MaryAnn Hu (Frozen), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Xiaoxiao Cao (The Phantom of the Opera), Daryl Tofa (Mean Girls), Marc dela Cruz (Hamilton), Ericka Hunter (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Bobby Pestka (Aladdin), Morgan Marcell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Aaron Alcaraz (Mean Girls), Christina Glur (Hamilton), Satomi Hofmann (The Phantom of the Opera), Eddy Lee (Hamilton), Angelo Soriano (Aladdin) and Erica Wong (The Phantom of the Opera) as well as Hamilton’s Karla Puno Garcia and The Lion King's Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Pia Hamilton and Kellen Stancil (not pictured) for a Time Square photoshoot.

Flip through the Times Square Shoot below:

