See the Trailer for Netflix Adaptation of Broadway's American Son, Starring Kerry Washington

Theatre alums Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the cinematic take on the play.

Watch the trailer above for American Son, the Netflix movie adaptation of the Broadway play starring three-time Emmy nominee Kerry Washington, Broadway alum Steven Pasquale, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, and theatre veteran Eugene Lee. All four reprise their roles from the Main Stem production. The film is set to premiere on the streaming service November 1.

Kenny Leon returns to direct after helming Christopher Demos-Brown’s play at Booth Theatre last season. American Son is set in the middle of the night at a Miami police station as a separated, interracial couple reunites and grapples with the disappearance of their teenage son.

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and A Chorus Line all in the works.

The trailer premiered during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards; the September 22 ceremony saw such Broadway veterans as Billy Porter and Michelle Williams earning their first trophies from television's biggest night.

