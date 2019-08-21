See Tom Kitt, Jenn Colella, and More Celebrate the Broadway Screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon

Photos   See Tom Kitt, Jenn Colella, and More Celebrate the Broadway Screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 21, 2019
 
The film, written and directed by playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo, opens August 23.
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Tom Kitt and Jenn Colella Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, Paul Downs Colaizzo’s new film Brittany Runs a Marathon is set to premiere August 23. To commemorate the occasion, Colaizzo, the film's writer and director, welcomed Tom Kitt, Jenn Colella, and more for a Broadway screening with a pre-screening celebration at Café Fiorello August 14.

Starring Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), with Beth Malone (Angels in America, Fun Home), Micah Stock (The Front Page, It’s Only a Play), Michaela Watkins, and Sarah Bolt, Brittany Runs a Marathon tells the story hard-partying millennial who attempts to transform her life with a major run.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

26 PHOTOS
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Brittany Runs A Marathon Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Brittany Forgler and Paul Downs Colaizzo Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Paul Downs Colaizzo Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Brittany Forgler, Paul Downs Colaizzo, and Rachel Antonoff Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Jenn Colella Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Bobby Conte Thornton and Jenn Colella Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Bobby Conte Thornton, Jenn Colella, and Alysha Umphress Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Ryan Jones, Phoebe Strole, Director/Screenwriter Paul Downs Colaizzo, and Hayley Podschun Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Tom Kitt and Jenn Colella Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Brittany Runs A Marathon_Broadway Screening_2019_HR
Sarah Bolt and Brittany Forgler Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
