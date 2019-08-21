See Tom Kitt, Jenn Colella, and More Celebrate the Broadway Screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon

The film, written and directed by playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo, opens August 23.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, Paul Downs Colaizzo’s new film Brittany Runs a Marathon is set to premiere August 23. To commemorate the occasion, Colaizzo, the film's writer and director, welcomed Tom Kitt, Jenn Colella, and more for a Broadway screening with a pre-screening celebration at Café Fiorello August 14.

Starring Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), with Beth Malone (Angels in America, Fun Home), Micah Stock (The Front Page, It’s Only a Play), Michaela Watkins, and Sarah Bolt, Brittany Runs a Marathon tells the story hard-partying millennial who attempts to transform her life with a major run.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

