See Tony Winner Lea Salonga Rehearse for Sweeney Todd in Manila

The Broadway favorite will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in the Philippines staging.

Check out footage of Lea Salonga rehearsing for Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the Philippines in the video below.

“What I’m looking forward to is just finally seeing the environment that David Gallo has designed for the show and the realization of [director] Bobby [Garcia]’s vision for this particular version of Sweeney Todd,” said Salonga, who won a Tony Award for playing Kim in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon. “I’m looking forward to seeing [the audience] scared out of their pants.”

Joining Salonga on stage will be the previously announced Philippine rock star Jett Pangan as the titular character, as well as Nyoy Volante as Pirelli, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as Johanna, Andrew Fernando as Judge Turpin, and Gerald Santos as Anthony.

The production, presented by Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group, opens October 11 at Manila's The Theatre at Solaire.

