See Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in the Sundance-Bound Giving Voice

By Olivia Clement
Jan 24, 2020
 
The documentary, directed by James D. Stern and Fernando Villena, is about the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Giving Voice, a new documentary about the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition, will premiere at Sundance this month. Playbill shares a new clip from the film, above, featuring interviews with students involved in the competition, as well as executive producers Viola Davis and Denzel Washington.

Co-directed by James D. Stern (Every Little Step) and Fernando Villena, Giving Voice shines a light on a new generation of performers, brought together through the words and impact of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson.

Every year, students from across the U.S. gather at the August Wilson Theatre to participate in the competition, now in its 12th year. The evening (and weeks leading up to it) are a celebration of both young talent and the work of the late writer, whose plays chronicled the African American experience in the 20th century. In addition to cash prizes, students are eligible for scholarship opportunities.

Giving Voice will play at the Sundance Film Festival January 26, 27, 31, and February 1.

Photos: Go Inside the 11th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition on Broadway

Photos: Go Inside the 11th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition on Broadway

6 PHOTOS
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Finalists and judges onstage at the 2019 August Wilson Monologue Gustavo Monroy
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Finalists and Judges for the 2019 August Wilson Monologue Competition Gustavo Monroy
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Katara Willis Gustavo Monroy
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Trajan Clayton Gustavo Monroy
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Abad Viquez Gustavo Monroy
August_Wilson_Monogolue_Competition_2019_HR
Katara Willis, Trajan Clayton, Kenny Leon and Abad Viquez Gustavo Monroy
