See Who Will Reign in U.K. Tour of Broadway-Bound Six

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 05, 2019
The British-born hit launches a traveling production next month.
The upcoming U.K. tour of Six has assembled its group of royals who will take center stage in the traveling production.

The company will feature Lauren Drew (Donmar's Sweet Charity) as Catherine of Aragon, Maddison Bulleyment (Menier Chocolate Factory's The Bridges of Madison County) as Anne Boleyn, Lauren Byrne (Beautiful U.K. tour) as Jane Seymour, Shekinah McFarlane as Anna of Cleves, Jodie Steele (Heathers) as Katherine Howard, and Athene Collins as Catherine Parr, with alternates Harriet Watson, Cassandra Lee, and Jennifer Caldwell.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (who directs with Jaime Armitage), puts the six wives of Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—set to a pop score. The tour will launch October 24 in Millbrook, Buildford, with additional stops including Malvern, Glasgow, Oxford, Chichester, Edinburgh, Bath, Leicester, and Leeds. Visit SixTheMusical.com for the full itinerary.

Across the pond, Six currently plays Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, with additional engagements slated for Alberta’s Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before a Broadway bow at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13, 2020. It will also return to Chicago next summer. The London run continues at the Arts Theatre.

Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Adrianna Hicks Evgenia Eliseeva
Brittney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Andrea Macasaet Evgenia Eliseeva
Abby Mueller Evgenia Eliseeva
Courtney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke Evgenia Eliseeva
Elena Bonomo and Kate Foss Evgenia Eliseeva
