See Who’s Joining Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at the Old Vic

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   See Who’s Joining Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at the Old Vic
By Andrew Gans
Nov 15, 2019
 
The Samuel Beckett drama will be presented in a double bill with his rarely-seen short play Rough for Theatre II.
Alan Cumming_Daniel Radcliffe_HR.jpg
Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe

Jane Horrocks (Cabaret, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) and Karl Johnson (Noises Off, Girl From the North Country) will join the previously announced Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Daniel Radcliffe (Equus, Harry Potter) in the Old Vic’s upcoming production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame.

Directed by Richard Jones, previews will begin January 27, 2020, prior to an official opening February 4.

Beckett’s macabre comedy will be presented in a double bill with his rarely-seen Rough for Theatre II.

Endgame is set in a bare room, where Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm’s ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

The production also has designs by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O’Hare, and movement by Sarah Fahie. The sound consultant is David Sawer, and the assistant director is Danielle Baker-Charles.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Celebrating Daniel Radcliffe’s Onstage Career

Celebrating Daniel Radcliffe’s Onstage Career

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday July 23.

18 PHOTOS
Daniel Radcliffe in the 2009 Broadway revival of Peter Shaffer's Equus.
Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Equus1449r.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Richard Griffiths and Daniel Radcliffe in <i>Equus</i>
Richard Griffiths and Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Daniel Radcliffe in <i>How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying</i>.
Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Daniel Radcliffe and Tammy Blanchard in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Daniel Radcliffe and Tammy Blanchard in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Daniel Radcliffe in <i>The Cripple of Inishmaan</i>, nominated for Best Revival of a Play
Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan Johan Persson
Daniel Radcliffe and Sarah Greene in <I>The Cripple of Inishmaan</I>
Daniel Radcliffe and Sarah Greene in The Cripple of Inishmaan Johan Persson
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan
Privacy 06 HR.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe, Reg Rogers, and Harry Davies in Privacy Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!