See Who’s Joining Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at the Old Vic

The Samuel Beckett drama will be presented in a double bill with his rarely-seen short play Rough for Theatre II.

Jane Horrocks (Cabaret, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) and Karl Johnson (Noises Off, Girl From the North Country) will join the previously announced Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Daniel Radcliffe (Equus, Harry Potter) in the Old Vic's upcoming production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame. Directed by Richard Jones, previews will begin January 27, 2020, prior to an official opening February 4. Beckett's macabre comedy will be presented in a double bill with his rarely-seen Rough for Theatre II. Endgame is set in a bare room, where Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence. The production also has designs by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare, and movement by Sarah Fahie. The sound consultant is David Sawer, and the assistant director is Danielle Baker-Charles.