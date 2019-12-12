See Who’s Joining Alfred Molina in The Father at Pasadena Playhouse

The Florian Zeller play begins performances February 5, 2020.

Casting is complete for The Father starring three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof, Red, Art) as André. The Jessica Kubzansky-directed production begins performances February 5, 2020, at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The play, written by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton, features Sue Cremin as Anne, Michael Manuel as Pierre, Pia Shah as Laura, Hugo Armstrong as Man, and Lisa Renee Pitts as Woman.

The Father follows André as he struggles to remember his reality and which memories are real. The show played on Broadway in 2016, earning Frank Langella his fourth Tony. A film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins is currently in the works.

The creative team features scenic design by David Meyer, costume design by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting design by Elizabeth Harper, sound design by John Zalewski, and stage management by Sara Sahin.

Performances are scheduled through March 1. The 2019–2020 Pasadena Playhouse continues after The Father with a production of Ann, starring Holland Taylor.