See Who's Joining Noah Thomas in West End's Everybody's Talking About Jamie

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 05, 2019
The musical welcomes a new cast in early 2020.
Noah Thomas
Noah Thomas

The West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will welcome a host of new faces in principal roles early next year. As previously announced, Noah Thomas will step into the title role of Jamie New January 6, 2020, succeeding Layton Williams.

Also beginning that day will be Hiba Elchikhe (Australia's Aladdin) as Pritti Pasha, David O'Relly as Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, Jordan Ricketts as Dean, Zion Battles as Levi, Keenan Knight as Sayid, understudy Brian James Leys and swings Ebony Clarke and Joe Wolstenholme.

Contiuning with the show are Melissa Jacques as Margaret New, Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Roy Haylock (a.k.a. Bianca Del Rio) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Marlon G. Day as Dad, Alexander Archer as Mickey, Zahra Jones as Becca, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Harriet Payne as Bex, and Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, plus Marvyn Charles, Rachel Seirian, and Gillian Ford.

In addition to playing the West End, the Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae musical will embark on a U.K. tour next year. A film adaptation is also currently in development.

READ: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie Sets Fall 2020 Premiere

Production Photos: The New Cast of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in London

Production Photos: The New Cast of Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in London

18 PHOTOS
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Hayley Tamaddon Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Hayley Tamaddon Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Sabrina Sandhu Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Shane Richie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Shane Richie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and Luke Baker Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams and cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
Everybody’s_Talking_About_Jamie_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Layton Williams, Hayley Tamaddon, and cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Johan Perrson
