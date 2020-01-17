Seth Rudetsky is Obsessed! With Head Over Heels’ Bonnie Milligan

The pair hang out (and belt) in the return of the video series.

The newest episode of Seth Rudetsky’s web series Obsessed! features Head Over Heels’ star Bonnie Milligan. Check out the pair above discussing modulations, riffs, the Midwest, and more.

This time around, Rudetsky is focused on modulations ushered in not just by the orchestrations, but with fierce riffing and belting. Milligan added some extra zjush to songs like “I Have Confidence” from The Sound of Music and “Someone Else’s Story” from Chess.

One thing they’re both obsessed with? The cast recording for Head Over Heels. “When you listen to that, do you think you sound good?” asked Rudetsky at one point after listening to “Beautiful,” which features powerhouse vocal work from the Broadway star. “I do, actually,” said Milligan, adding a hairtoss. “It sounds good!”

Since appearing on Broadway, Milligan has starred in the Encores! Off-Center production of Promenade, performed with Natalie Walker at Feinstein's/54 Below, and joined The Skivvies at Joe's Pub.

