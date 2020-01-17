Seth Rudetsky is Obsessed! With Head Over Heels’ Bonnie Milligan

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Seth Rudetsky is Obsessed! With Head Over Heels’ Bonnie Milligan
By Dan Meyer
Jan 17, 2020
 
The pair hang out (and belt) in the return of the video series.

The newest episode of Seth Rudetsky’s web series Obsessed! features Head Over Heels’ star Bonnie Milligan. Check out the pair above discussing modulations, riffs, the Midwest, and more.

This time around, Rudetsky is focused on modulations ushered in not just by the orchestrations, but with fierce riffing and belting. Milligan added some extra zjush to songs like “I Have Confidence” from The Sound of Music and “Someone Else’s Story” from Chess.

One thing they’re both obsessed with? The cast recording for Head Over Heels. “When you listen to that, do you think you sound good?” asked Rudetsky at one point after listening to “Beautiful,” which features powerhouse vocal work from the Broadway star. “I do, actually,” said Milligan, adding a hairtoss. “It sounds good!”

Since appearing on Broadway, Milligan has starred in the Encores! Off-Center production of Promenade, performed with Natalie Walker at Feinstein's/54 Below, and joined The Skivvies at Joe's Pub.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnie Milligan, and More Strip Down With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnie Milligan, and More Strip Down With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

38 PHOTOS
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Lauren Molina Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Nick Cearley Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Nick Cearley Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_August 5 2019_Joe's Pub_X_HR
The Skivvies Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_August 5 2019_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Lauren Molina Michael Kushner
The Skivvies_August 5 2019_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Michael Kushner
Skivvies_Aug 5_Joe's Pub_X_HR
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Michael Kushner
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!