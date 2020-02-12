Several The Watsons Alums Will Reprise Their Work in the West End

The Laura Wade play heads to the Harold Pinter Theatre following runs at Chichester and London's Menier Chocolate Factory.

Initial casting is set for the West End transfer of The Watsons, by Olivier Award winner Laura Wade. As previously announced, the play will begin at the Harold Pinter Theatre May 8, with opening night set for May 18.

Reprising their performances will be Sam Alexander as Robert Watson, Sally Bankes as Nanny, Jane Booker as Lady Osborne, Elaine Claxton as Mrs. Edwards, Tim Delap as Mr. Howard, Sophie Duval as Mrs. Robert, Louise Ford as Laura, John Wilson Goddard as Mr. Watson, Grace Molony as Emma Watson, Elander Moore as Bertie, Paksie Vernon as Elizabeth Watson, Cat White as Miss Osborne, and Laurence Ubong Williams as Tom Musgrave.

Joining them is Ralph Davis as Lord Osborne; additional casting will be announced later.

The Samuel West-helmed production is currently scheduled to run through September 26.

Based on Jane Austen's incomplete novel, The Watsons explores the legacy of the writer and explores what happens to her characters once abandoned. The play premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018 before opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory last year.

