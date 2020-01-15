She Persisted Musical to be Licensed Worldwide by Music Theatre International

The stage adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's best-seller will have its New York debut at Atlantic Theater Company in February.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired worldwide licensing rights to She Persisted, The Musical, adapted from Chelsea Clinton and illustrator Alexandra Boiger's best-selling children's book.

With a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, She Persisted centers on fourth-grader Naomi and her class field trip to a Women's History Museum. Naomi travels through time to meet inspirational women from history who broke through barriers and persisted, including Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

The work had its world premiere at Bay Area Children's Theater in Berkeley, California in February 2019, and it will make its New York debut at Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic for Kids beginning February 22.

"We're thrilled and grateful to be teaming up with MTI to make these heroic women's stories available to theaters far and wide," says Tobin and La Puma. "Each woman in She Persisted has so much to teach us, and we hope audiences are as inspired by them as we have been."

“A musical is a great way to communicate important lessons to people of all ages," adds MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Development and Education John Prignano, "and She Persisted has so much to teach in an engaging an entertaining way. Adam Tobin and Deborah Wicks La Puma capture the essence of the Chelsea Clinton–Alexandra Boiger source material with a delightful score and dynamic book sure to inspire audiences across the country.”