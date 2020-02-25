Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, More Nominated for a MAC Award

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, More Nominated for a MAC Award
By Dan Meyer
Feb 25, 2020
 
The two pairs are recognized for their recent work in the NYC cabaret scene.

Several Broadway favorites have been nominated for the 34th Annual MAC Awards, including two duo acts at Feinstein’s 54/Below: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz’s Twohander and Donna McKechnie and Andrea McArdle’s tribute to Marvin Hamlisch and Stephen Sondheim.

The winners will be revealed March 30 at Sony Hall. Honorees in certain categories will perform live at the show, including previously announced lifetime achievement award recipient Anita Gillette.

54_Below_February_Preview_2019_HR
Joanna Gleason Marc J. Franklin

Nominated in the Celebrity Artist category was Charles Busch for his show Native New Yorker at Feinstein’s/54 Below. He competes against two other Broadway acts that performed at the venue: Tony winner Joanna Gleeson (Into the Woods) and McArdle (Annie) and McKechnie (A Chorus Line).

In the Special Production category, Scott (The Little Mermaid) and Tony winner Butz (Catch Me If You Can) were nominated for Twohander. The piece, exploring their collaboration from Rent to The Last Five Years to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, was directed by Dick Scanlan and music directed by Todd Almond.

Under the Major Recording category, Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris) was nominated for his album Call Me Old Fashioned—The Broadway Standard.

For a full list of nominees, visit MACNYC.com.

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

McKechnie won a Tony for her performance in A Chorus Line in 1976.

27 PHOTOS
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington in Promises, Promises
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in <i>Company</i>.
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in Company Friedman-Abeles
(l.-r.) Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie and Pamela Myers in the original production of <i>Company</i>
Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie, and Pamela Myers in Company Photo by Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Company_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in Company Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Donna McKechnie and Ron Husmann in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Fran Stevens and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line.
Donna McKechnie and company of A Chorus Line Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
_Broadway_Production_Photo_nypl.digitalcollections.acfeeb2d-7e4c-4ce7-e040-e00a180644aa.001.w_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Donna McKechnie records the <i>Chorus Line</i> cast album
Donna McKechnie records the Chorus Line cast album Sony Music Archives
Share

Scott, Busch, and McKechnie have been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Awards
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!