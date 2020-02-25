Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, More Nominated for a MAC Award

The two pairs are recognized for their recent work in the NYC cabaret scene.

Several Broadway favorites have been nominated for the 34th Annual MAC Awards, including two duo acts at Feinstein’s 54/Below: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz’s Twohander and Donna McKechnie and Andrea McArdle’s tribute to Marvin Hamlisch and Stephen Sondheim.

The winners will be revealed March 30 at Sony Hall. Honorees in certain categories will perform live at the show, including previously announced lifetime achievement award recipient Anita Gillette.

Nominated in the Celebrity Artist category was Charles Busch for his show Native New Yorker at Feinstein’s/54 Below. He competes against two other Broadway acts that performed at the venue: Tony winner Joanna Gleeson (Into the Woods) and McArdle (Annie) and McKechnie (A Chorus Line).

In the Special Production category, Scott (The Little Mermaid) and Tony winner Butz (Catch Me If You Can) were nominated for Twohander. The piece, exploring their collaboration from Rent to The Last Five Years to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, was directed by Dick Scanlan and music directed by Todd Almond.

Under the Major Recording category, Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris) was nominated for his album Call Me Old Fashioned—The Broadway Standard.

For a full list of nominees, visit MACNYC.com .

