Shoshana Bean, Rachel Bloom, and Barrett Foa Set for Ballots Over Broadway Fundraiser

Funds from the Los Angeles concert will support Democratic voter registration efforts ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

A host of Los Angeles-based musical theatre performers have lined up for the October 18 concert fundraiser Ballots Over Broadway, which will support Democratic voter registration efforts in critical districts ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Hosted by Golden Globe Award-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator Rachel Bloom, the evening will feature performances and appearances by Shoshana Bean, Emily Bergl, Parvesh Cheena, Rhiannon Hansen Clark, Mary Faber, Barrett Foa, Alisha Gaddis, Briga Heelan, Emma Hunton, Natalie Lander, Anne Letscher, J Elaine Marcos, Jonah Platt, Rena Strober, Amir Talai, Jackie Tohn, and Constance Wu. Doug Peck is musical director.

All proceeds will be divided between Field Team 6 and Spread The Vote.

Ballots Over Broadway will be held at a private residence in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The evening begins at 7 PM.

Click here for tickets.

