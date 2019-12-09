Should Tony Goldwyn Grow a Beard for His Role in The Inheritance?

The Broadway alum previewed his upcoming stint in the Matthew Lopez two-parter.

Tony Goldwyn will probably not be growing a beard for his role as Henry Wilcox in The Inheritance on Broadway, despite current performer John Benjamin Hickey donning some scruff on stage.

“I don’t look so good in a beard, I've got to tell you,” the Broadway alum told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest December 9. After seeing a rendered image of what Goldwyn might look like with a beard, the Ghost film star admitted, “I think that’s a good example of why I shouldn’t grow a beard.”

Goldwyn is temporarily taking over for Hickey while the latter helms a revival of Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. As for The Inheritance, in which he'll play a gay, Republican billionaire, the actor said he read the script by Matthew Lopez and thought “I have to be a part of this.”

READ: John Benjamin Hickey on Why The Inheritance Is ‘The Greatest Netflix Binge’ on Broadway

The Inheritance currently stars Hickey, Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria.

Helmed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be a gay man in present-day America.

