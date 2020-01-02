Sing Along to ‘Best Day Ever’ Ahead of Spongebob Squarepants Encore

The small screen adaptation of the Broadway musical will re-air on Nickelodeon January 4 with onscreen lyrics, and gave viewers a preview.

Homes across America can host their very own Spongebob Squarepants karaoke session January 4 when Nickelodeon re-airs the special with sing-a-long lyrics. Before that though, check out “Best Day Ever” with the words below.

The small screen adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical originally aired December 7, drawing in 1.7 million viewers across three channels (TeenNick and Nicktoons also broadcast the special).

The musical stars Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater as the titular sponge, fellow Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks.

Watch Ethan Slater’s Acoustic Cover of ’Simple Sponge’

Rounding out the ensemble are Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington. Veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny joins the fun as Patchy the Pirate, performing the original Sara Bareilles song “Poor Pirates.”

The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage Sing-Along airs at 7 PM ET.

