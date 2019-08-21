Six Begins at American Repertory Theatre in New England

The musical re-imagining of Henry VIII’s wives begins August 21 at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue.

The Broadway-bound juggernaut musical about Henry VIII's wives with a pop-laden score, Six begins performances August 21 at the American Repertory Theatre (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The same royal cast that comprised the North American debut of Six in Chicago transfers to the Boston-adjacent venue. Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) plays Catherine of Aragon, with Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke will serve as the Alternate Queens.

The show was conceived by Toby Marlow and director Lucy Moss in 2017 and quickly launched a global phenomenon with a West End bow, U.K. tour, and an American premiere shortly following. The musical is now on track to debut on Broadway in early 2020 after it opens in Australia and on the high seas.

Six has choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and lighting design by Tim Deiling.

Performances are scheduled to run through September 29, with an opening set for August 24.