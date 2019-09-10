Slave Play Begins on Broadway September 10

The new play by Jeremy O. Harris, helmed by Robert O'Hara, begins previews following its hit Off-Broadway run last season.

Performances begin September 10 in the Golden Theatre for the Broadway premiere of Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris. Directed by Robert O'Hara, the play arrives on Broadway, where it will open October 6, following an extended, critically acclaimed run at New York Theatre Workshop last season.

Set at the MacGregor Plantation, Slave Play follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America.

New to the production is Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who stars as Kaneisha. Joining her are the original Off-Broadway cast, made up of Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim.

Slave Play features scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden. Doug Nevin is production counsel, and Taylor Williams is the casting director. Mark Shacket serves as executive producer.

Slave Play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Take a look at new portraits of the cast below:

