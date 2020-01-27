Slave Play's Jeremy O. Harris and The Inheritance's Matthew Lopez to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Slave Play's Jeremy O. Harris and The Inheritance's Matthew Lopez to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign Gala
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 27, 2020
 
The two playwrights will receive the HRC Equality Award at the February event.
Jeremy O. Harris and Matthew Lopez
Jeremy O. Harris and Matthew Lopez

The Human Rights Campaign has named playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Matthew Lopez recipients of the HRC Equality Award, to be presented at the 19th annual New York gala February 1.

Both playwrights made their Broadway debuts this season with queer-themed works: Harris with Slave Play (which ended its run January 19) and Lopez with the two-part The Inheritance (running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre).

Harris, whose play Daddy was also recently seen on the New York Stage, co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film Zola with director Janicza Bravo and has been tapped to adapt the graphic novel The New World for the screen. Lopez's additional credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride, Reverberation, The Whipping Man, and the in-development stage adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

As previously announced, the gala at the Marriot Marquis will also honor Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth with the Ally for Equality Award and Naomi Campbell with the Global Advocacy Award.

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!