Slave Play's Jeremy O. Harris and The Inheritance's Matthew Lopez to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign Gala

The two playwrights will receive the HRC Equality Award at the February event.

The Human Rights Campaign has named playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Matthew Lopez recipients of the HRC Equality Award, to be presented at the 19th annual New York gala February 1. Both playwrights made their Broadway debuts this season with queer-themed works: Harris with Slave Play (which ended its run January 19) and Lopez with the two-part The Inheritance (running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre). Harris, whose play Daddy was also recently seen on the New York Stage, co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film Zola with director Janicza Bravo and has been tapped to adapt the graphic novel The New World for the screen. Lopez's additional credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride, Reverberation, The Whipping Man, and the in-development stage adaptation of Some Like It Hot. As previously announced, the gala at the Marriot Marquis will also honor Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth with the Ally for Equality Award and Naomi Campbell with the Global Advocacy Award.

