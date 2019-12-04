Society of Composers and Lyricists Nominate Cynthia Erivo, Pasek and Paul, the Lopezes, More for Inaugural Awards

A slew of Tony Award–winning performers and composers were nominated for their work in film and television by the Society of Composers and Lyricists this year. The winners of the inaugural SCL Awards will be announced January 7, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Among those nominated for Outstanding Original Song were Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Joshuah Brian Campbell for “Stand Up,” Frozen 2 duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for “Into The Unknown,” and Justin Paul and Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen) with Alan Menken for “Speechless” from the live-action Aladdin.
LISTEN: Listen to Aladdin's ‘Speechless,’ the New Princess Jasmine Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Alan Menken
Also nominated in the category is Kathryn Bostic for “High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, the score for which is nominated in the Best Original Score category. Diane Warren rounds out the category with “I’m Standing with You” in Breakthrough.
A special collaboration honor will be awarded to Tony-winning director Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, The Lehman Trilogy) for his collaboration with frequent film composer Thomas Newman. Tee pair worked on American Beauty, Skyfall, and 1917 among others.
For a full list of nominations, visit TheSCL.com.