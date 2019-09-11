SPACE on Ryder Farm Opens Applications for 2020 Residencies

Applications are due November 6 to be considered for a residency at the farming homestead in upstate New York.

Artists have until November 6 to apply for next year's SPACE on Ryder Farm residency.

Located in Putnam County, New York, the program provides the opportunity to focus on artistic or game-changing work in a tranquil setting. SPACE’s mission is to create an environment that allows people to develop their work while contributing to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of an organic family farm.

At least 50 percent of residencies are granted to people of color and underrepresented voices to further the diversity and inclusion within the space of creating art and dialogue that leads to change. All selected residents receive housing, meals, and creative support at no cost. Former residents include Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men), and Grace McLean (In the Green).

Applicants apply to one of several signature programs, including the Working Farm for developing works on the stage, the Family Residency for parent-artists, the Institutional Residency for organizational development, and the Creative Residency, for artists across disciplines, as well as activists and organizers.

SPACE will be hosting two informational sessions about the application and selection process: a Facebook Live event September 17 and an in-person event in New York City October 16.