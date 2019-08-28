Spanish Stage Adaptation of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao to Premiere Off-Broadway

Marco Antonio Rodríguez’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will debut at Repertorio Español in the fall.

This fall, Off-Broadway's Repertorio Español will premiere a Spanish-language stage adaptation of Junot Díaz’s 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. Written and directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez, the play was commissioned by Repertorio as the first-ever stage adaptation in Spanish.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao will begin performances October 12 ahead of an October 15 opening. The show will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Rodríguez directs a cast made up of Edgar Sebastian Martínez, Mario Peguero, Altagracia ‘ANOVA’ Nova, Maite Bonilla, Arisleyda Lombert, Belange Rodríguez, and Alfonso Rey.

A tale of perseverance in the name of love, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao follows Oscar, a New Jersey native attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. That is if he can avoid the “fukú”—a curse that has haunted Oscar’s family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the United States.