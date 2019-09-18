Step Inside Broadway’s Cort Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2019
 
With the newly opened Derren Brown: Secret playing at the 48th street venue, take a tour inside the historic theatre.
Playbill’s Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 40 of Broadway's currently-operating houses.

Built by John Cort, the Cort Theatre opened in 1912 with J. Hartley Manners hit play Peg O’ My Heart. Designed by architect Edward B. Corey, the theatre was created in the style of Louis XVI, featuring four Corinthian columns, a lobby of Pavanozza marble with panels of Marie Antoinette plasterwork, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 999 (currently updated to 1102).

The Cort Theatre is currently the home to Derren Brown: Secret. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through January 4, 2020.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:

Built in 1912, the Cort Theatre was created by West Coast theatre impresario John Cort. Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre box office
Cort Theatre box office Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
Designed by architect Edward B. Corey, the theatre was created in the style of Louis XVI, featuring four Corinthian columns, a lobby of Pavanozza marble with panels of Marie Antoinette plasterwork, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 999 (currently updated to 1102). Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
The theatre opened with J. Hartley Manner’s play Peg O’ My Heart, which went became a resounding hit. Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
Cort Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
The theatre flourished throughout the first half of the 20th century, seeing a variety of fare ranging from farcical comedies like Captain Applejack to dramas like The Ladder to classics like The Winter’s Tale. Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
Cort Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
In 1969 the Cort was leased to television for several years and served as another theatre from which The Merv Griffin Show emanated for a time. Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
In 1974, the newly restored Cort Theatre returned to legitimacy under the ownership of the Shubert Organization, reopening with a production of The Magic Show. Marc J. Franklin
Cort Theatre auditorium
Throughout its history, the Cort stage has been home to performances from theatre legends including James Earl Jones, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart. Marc J. Franklin
