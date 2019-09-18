Step Inside Broadway’s Cort Theatre

With the newly opened Derren Brown: Secret playing at the 48th street venue, take a tour inside the historic theatre.

Playbill’s Inside the Theatre captures the dazzling architecture and unseen details of the world’s most famous theatres, taking you inside all 40 of Broadway's currently-operating houses.

Built by John Cort, the Cort Theatre opened in 1912 with J. Hartley Manners hit play Peg O’ My Heart. Designed by architect Edward B. Corey, the theatre was created in the style of Louis XVI, featuring four Corinthian columns, a lobby of Pavanozza marble with panels of Marie Antoinette plasterwork, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 999 (currently updated to 1102).

The Cort Theatre is currently the home to Derren Brown: Secret. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through January 4, 2020.

Flip through photos of the theatre below:

