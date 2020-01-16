Stephanie J. Block to Star in Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter Musical Off-Broadway

The musical adaptation of the comedian's best-selling memoir will have its world premiere in the spring.

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) will portray Sarah Silverman's mother, Beth Ann, in the world premiere musical adaptation of Silverman's best-selling memoir, The Bedwetter, at Atlantic Theater Company. Zoe Glick (Frozen) and Sami Bray (School of Rock) will play a young Sarah.

As previously announced, the Anne Kauffman-helmed project will begin performances April 25 for a limited run through June 14.

The Bedwetter will also feature Tony Award winner Linda Lavin (Broadway Bound) as Nana, Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom (Divorce) as Dr. Riley, Darren Goldstein (Continuity) as Donald, Taylor Paige Henderson as Sarah's classmate, Charlotte MacLeod as Abby, Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo) as Mrs. Dembo, Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman) as Dr. Grimm, and Emily Zimmerman as Laura.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Bedwetter features a book by Admissions playwright Joshua Harmon and Silverman, lyrics by Adam Schlesinger and Silverman, and music by Schlesinger.

The world premiere, which details Silverman's upbringing and her comedic influences, is part of a season at the Atlantic that also includes Alice Birch's London hit, Anatomy of a Suicide, which begins previews February 1, and Eboni Booth's Paris, now in performances.