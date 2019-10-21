Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Finds Its Full Cast

Atlantic Theater’s world premiere, directed by John Ortiz, will begin previews in November.

Atlantic Theater Company has unveiled further casting for its upcoming world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama from Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz.

Joining the previously announced cast are David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Elizabeth Rodriguez (The Motherf#cker with the Hat), and Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut).

The new play, which is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater, will begin previews Off-Broadway November 14 ahead of a December 9 opening.

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature the previously announced Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Lucille Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Power) is no longer part of the production.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will play Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre through December 22.

The production will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.