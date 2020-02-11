Submissions Now Open for ASCAP Foundation's Musical Theatre Workshops With Stephen Schwartz in Los Angeles and New York

The Oscar-winning composer will lead the developmental programs for composers and lyricists.

The ASCAP Foundation is now accepting applications for its Musical Theatre Workshop programs, to take place in both Los Angeles and New York City. The series, led by Oscar winner and Tony recipient Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt), gives composers and lyricists the opportunity to develop and present works in progress and meet with professionals across several disciplines in the industry. The Los Angeles workshop, presented in partnership with Universal Theatrical Group and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, will take place April 6 and 7; exact fall dates for the New York workshop will be announced in August. Submissions must contain a CD of four songs, lyric sheets, descriptions of each song, a musical synopsis, and biographical and contact information for the writers. Packets will be accepted through March 2; for more information on how to apply, visit ASCAP.com.