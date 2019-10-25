Sugar, Butter, Flour…What Other Ingredients Make Up Waitress?

By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2019
 
The North American tour cast share their thoughts on what makes the show so delicious.

While pies require just sugar, butter, flour, and a filling, a Broadway musical requires a whole lot more. So, during rehearsals, the North American tour cast of Waitress shared their ideas on what makes the show perfectly prepared.

In the video above, footage shows the cast rehearsing the songs “What’s Inside,” “Opening Up,” “Bad Idea,” and “Soft Place to Land.” In addition, Bailey McCall (Jenna), Kennedy Salters (Becky), and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn) share their thoughts on what make the Sara Bareilles musical so special with David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter) and Clayton Howe (Earl) also commenting on how approachable the songs are.

Tour director Susana Wolk talks about bringing Joe’s Diner across America, saying audiences at Waitress will see characters that are “true to the messiness that we all experience in life.” Brian Lundy (Ogie) and Michael R. Douglass (Joe) pick the ingredients that best summarize Waitress.

The tour kicks off November 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia before hitting San Jose, California; Portland, Maine; Springfield, Missouri; and many more cities across North America. The ensemble includes Julia Bain, Ryan Ballard, Meagan Chieppor, Jerica Exum, Stephanie Feeback, M. Justise Hayward, Kelly Krauter, Olivia London, Trey McCoy, Shawn W. Smith, and Ryan Washington.

The creative team for the tour features choreography re-created by Abbey O’Brien, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Jonathan Deans, wigs by Richard Mawbey, original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell.

The Broadway production currently stars Jordin Sparks in her return to Broadway opposite Mark Evans, who will be replaced by the original Dr. Pomatter Drew Gehling October 30.

Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Waitress

Inside Rehearsal for the National Tour of Waitress

Cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bailey McCall and cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bailey McCall and cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gabriella Marzetta, Bailey McCall, and Kennedy Salters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kennedy Salters and cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gabriella Marzetta Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kennedy Salters, Bailey McCall, and Gabriella Marzetta Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gabriella Marzetta, Bailey McCall, and Kennedy Salters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Socolar Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Socolar and Bailey McCall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
