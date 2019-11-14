Sundance Launches Free Online Resource Platform

Co//ab offers webinars, interactive learning, and individual project feedback for independent storytellers.

This November, Sundance Institute launched Co//ab, an online resource for independent storytellers to learn, share, and connect. The platform, which already has 20,000 members in 189 countries (it has been in beta since March 2018), offers webinars and educational videos, online courses, and interactive learning on writing, directing, and producing.

Online courses range from three-hour intensives to eight-week classes with creative and industry professionals.

Guest membership is free. A $10 monthly subscription includes members-only events and programs, including individual project feedback from peers and professionals. To promote inclusion and affordability on a global scale, Co//ab offers need-based scholarships to 20 percent of all participants.

“Co//ab is a safe and generous space for artists to share their work, get feedback, and become better storytellers,” said Michelle Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program and the vision and content lead of Co//ab. “We believe that storytellers have the power to describe, shape, and imagine the world they want to live in; Co//ab gives them the tools, inspiration, and community for their creative expression across all forms.”

Co//ab is maintained and appointed by community managers. The free videos are offered in English, Spanish and Arabic, with French and Portuguese coming in early 2020.

Check it out at collab.sundance.org.