Sutton Foster to Guest Star on ABC's A Million Little Things

The two-time Tony winner and Younger star lands another TV role ahead of her Broadway return in The Music Man.
Sutton Foster, who currently stars in TV Land's runaway hit Younger, has booked another screen gig: ABC's A Million Little Things. The two-time Tony Award winner will guest star on the drama's current second season as Chloe, the dead fiancée of Eric (Jason Ritter).
No word yet on how or when the late Chloe will work her way into the series, though TV Line reports her involvement will be hinted at in the October 31 episode.