Suzan-Lori Parks and James Earl Jones Among NAACP Image Award Winners

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Tony-winning performer won for their work in television and film.

Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks and Tony winner James Earl Jones were among the winners at this year’s NAACP Image Award February 22.

Parks (Topdog/Underdog, Father Comes Home From the Wars, the upcoming Genius: Aretha) won Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television) for Native Son on HBO. An adaptation of Richard Wright’s novel was also seen Off-Broadway last summer at the Duke on 42nd Street. Jones (Fences, The Best Man) won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film) as Mufasa in The Lion King.

WATCH: Trailer for Suzan-Lori Parks’s Genius: Aretha, Starring Cynthia Erivo

The Disney film also scored wins in the recording category, with Beyoncé taking home Outstanding Song—Traditional for “Spirit” and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift.

For their performances, Tony nominees Lupita Nyong’o (Eclipsed) and Harold Perrineau (The Cherry Orchard) won for Us and TNT’s Claws, respectively.

For a full list of winners, visit NAACPImageAwards.net .

