Sweeney Todd, On Your Feet!, and More Set for The Muny’s 102nd Season

The 2020 summer lineup at the St. Louis venue will kick off with the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

The Muny, the St. Louis venue that regularly attracts top Broadway performers, has announced the seven-show lineup for its 102nd season.

The 2020 summer season at the outdoor theatre will launch June 15–21, 2020, with the Tony-winning Broadway revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Chicago, followed by Mary Poppins (June 24–July 2).

Two Muny premieres will be up next: Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning Sweeney Todd (July 6–12) and Broadway’s longest-running musical revue, Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 14–20). The summer season will continue July 23–29 with The Sound of Music and the Midwestern regional premiere of the Gloria and Emilio Estefan biomusical On Your Feet! (August 1–7).

Closing out the season August 10–16 will be the return of a Muny mainstay, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

“Our 2020 season continues the tradition of ’something for everyone’ in St. Louis," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in a statement. “These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we'll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage.”

New subscriptions will go on sale March 9, and single tickets will be available beginning May 11.

