Sweeney Todd, On Your Feet!, and More Set for The Muny’s 102nd Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Sweeney Todd, On Your Feet!, and More Set for The Muny’s 102nd Season
By Andrew Gans
Nov 05, 2019
 
The 2020 summer lineup at the St. Louis venue will kick off with the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.
Angela Lansbury and George Hearn in Sweeney Todd
Angela Lansbury and George Hearn in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope

The Muny, the St. Louis venue that regularly attracts top Broadway performers, has announced the seven-show lineup for its 102nd season.

The 2020 summer season at the outdoor theatre will launch June 15–21, 2020, with the Tony-winning Broadway revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Chicago, followed by Mary Poppins (June 24–July 2).

Two Muny premieres will be up next: Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning Sweeney Todd (July 6–12) and Broadway’s longest-running musical revue, Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 14–20). The summer season will continue July 23–29 with The Sound of Music and the Midwestern regional premiere of the Gloria and Emilio Estefan biomusical On Your Feet! (August 1–7).

Closing out the season August 10–16 will be the return of a Muny mainstay, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

“Our 2020 season continues the tradition of ’something for everyone’ in St. Louis," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in a statement. “These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we'll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage.”

New subscriptions will go on sale March 9, and single tickets will be available beginning May 11.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!