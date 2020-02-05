Take a Look at Darren Criss’ Theatre Highlights on His Birthday

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Take a Look at Darren Criss’ Theatre Highlights on His Birthday
By Playbill Staff
Feb 05, 2020
 
The Glee and Hedwig star celebrates his birthday February 5.
Darren Criss
Darren Criss Marc J. Franklin

Darren Criss celebrates his birthday February 5. The actor, who entered the spotlight starring as Blaine Anderson, made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, succeeding Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch. The actor returned to the Great White Play in 2014, stepping into Hedwig's gold, heeled boots in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, replacing the show's creator John Cameron Mitchell.

In addition to his work on the Broadway stage, the actor also continues with his thriving television and music career, winning an Emmy for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, touring with fellow Broadway and Glee alum Lea Michele, and co-creating the outdoor musical theatre festival Elsie Fest.

Criss is set to return to the Broadway stage in the revival of American Buffalo, starring alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. The production is set to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre March 24.

Flip through some of his theatre highlights below:

Take a Look at Darren Criss’ Theatre Highlights on His Birthday

Take a Look at Darren Criss’ Theatre Highlights on His Birthday

The Glee and Hedwig star celebrates his birthday February 5.

23 PHOTOS
http://images.playbill.com/photo/c/r/crissdebut40.jpg
Darren Criss in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darren Criss
Darren Criss in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Chris Callis
Darren Criss
Darren Criss in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darren Criss returns as Blaine
Darren Criss in Glee
Darren Criss and Chris Colfer
Darren Criss and Chris Colfer in Glee 2015 Fox Broadcasting Co.
Darren Criss
Darren Criss in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
Darren Criss
Darren Criss in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
Darren Criss
Darren Criss in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Darren Criss hosting the 2015 <i>Stars in the Alley</i>
Darren Criss hosting the 2015 Stars in the Alley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
NYPOPS_DarrenCriss_ betsyWolfe_HR
Darren Criss performs with the NY Pops Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!