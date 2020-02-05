Take a Look at Darren Criss’ Theatre Highlights on His Birthday

The Glee and Hedwig star celebrates his birthday February 5.

Darren Criss celebrates his birthday February 5. The actor, who entered the spotlight starring as Blaine Anderson, made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, succeeding Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch. The actor returned to the Great White Play in 2014, stepping into Hedwig's gold, heeled boots in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, replacing the show's creator John Cameron Mitchell.

In addition to his work on the Broadway stage, the actor also continues with his thriving television and music career, winning an Emmy for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, touring with fellow Broadway and Glee alum Lea Michele, and co-creating the outdoor musical theatre festival Elsie Fest.

Criss is set to return to the Broadway stage in the revival of American Buffalo, starring alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. The production is set to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre March 24.

Flip through some of his theatre highlights below:

