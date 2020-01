Take a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Hello, Dolly!

See photos from the Broadway run of Hello, Dolly!

The original production of the musical Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway on January 16, 1964. To celebrate the show's anniversary, we're taking a look back at original production photos from the show, featuring star Ethel Merman. Flip through the gallery below to see more! Take a Look Back at Hello, Dolly! Take a Look Back at Hello, Dolly! 15 PHOTOS