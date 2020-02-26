Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Photos   Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 26, 2020
Sharon D. Clarke, John Cariani, and Caissie Levy star in the upcoming production at Studio 54.
Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change has begun rehearsals, ahead of a March 13 start of previews and an April 7 opening night. The revival, which premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in the U.K. in 2017 and a subsequent West End run, is directed by Michael Longhurst and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54.

The production stars Sharon D. Clarke as Caroline, John Cariani (The Band's Visit), Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie, Jonah Mussolino (A Bronx Tale) as Noah Gellman; Come From Away's Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett; Nya (Cleopatra, Beautiful) as Radio 2; Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud) as Radio 1; Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo) as Joe Thibodeaux; Arica Jackson (Waitress) as Washing Machine; Harper Miles (Beautiful) as Radio 3; Chinua Payne (The Lion King) as Jackie Thibodeaux; Stuart Zagnit (Newsies) as Grandpa Gellman; and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Mr. Stopnick.

Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's Caroline, or Change

Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's Caroline, or Change

10 PHOTOS
[IMG_1566] Nya, Nasia Thomas, Alexander Bello, and Harper Miles in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Nya, Nasia Thomas, Alexander Bello, and Harper Miles Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_0328] Nya, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Sharon D Clarke in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Nya, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Sharon D. Clarke Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1130] Sharon D Clarke and Samantha Williams in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke and Samantha Williams Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_0542] Caissie Levy and Sharon D Clarke in Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, Or Change, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Caissie Levy and Sharon D. Clarke Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1034] Harper Miles, Sharon D Clarke, Nya, and Nasia Thomas in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Harper Miles, Sharon D Clarke, Nya, and Nasia Thomas Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1653] Chip Zien in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Chip Zien Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1591] Michael Longhurst in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Michael Longhurst Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1463] Chinua Baraka Payne, Alexander Bello, Samantha Williams, and Jonah Mussolino in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Chinua Baraka Payne Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1080] Harper Miles, Samantha Williams, Nya, and Nasia Thomas in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE , Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Harper Miles, Samantha Williams, Nya, and Nasia Thomas Jeremy Daniel
[IMG_1274] Sharon D Clarke and John Cariani in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Sharon D. Clarke and John Cariani Jeremy Daniel
Also joining the cast are Kaden Amari Anderson as Jackie/Joe Alternate, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as Bus/Dryer, N’Kenge as The Moon, and Jaden Myles Waldman as the Noah Gellman alternate.

Caroline, or Change features a score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

