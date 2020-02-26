Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for Roundabout's Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Sharon D. Clarke, John Cariani, and Caissie Levy star in the upcoming production at Studio 54.

Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change has begun rehearsals, ahead of a March 13 start of previews and an April 7 opening night. The revival, which premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in the U.K. in 2017 and a subsequent West End run, is directed by Michael Longhurst and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54.

The production stars Sharon D. Clarke as Caroline, John Cariani (The Band's Visit), Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie, Jonah Mussolino (A Bronx Tale) as Noah Gellman; Come From Away's Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett; Nya (Cleopatra, Beautiful) as Radio 2; Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud) as Radio 1; Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo) as Joe Thibodeaux; Arica Jackson (Waitress) as Washing Machine; Harper Miles (Beautiful) as Radio 3; Chinua Payne (The Lion King) as Jackie Thibodeaux; Stuart Zagnit (Newsies) as Grandpa Gellman; and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Mr. Stopnick.

Also joining the cast are Kaden Amari Anderson as Jackie/Joe Alternate, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as Bus/Dryer, N’Kenge as The Moon, and Jaden Myles Waldman as the Noah Gellman alternate.

Caroline, or Change features a score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

