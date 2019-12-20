Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man Series Renewed

The OWN series from the Moonlight and Choir Boy writer will return after a critically lauded first season.

Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man has been renewed for a second season by OWN, with Dee Harris-Lawrence returning as showrunner.

Deadline reports Akili McDowell will return as David, a young teen struggling to be himself and survive his hometown. Among McDowell’s costars are Alana Arenas (Hall of Passes), Hamilton alum Isaiah Johnson, Tony winner and upcoming Broadway director Phylicia Rashad, and Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Seven Guitars).

David Makes Man’s first season debuted August 14. The series earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Drama Series and was included in Time and The Hollywood Reporter’s Best TV of 2019 Lists, among other accolades. The show is loosely based on McCraney’s own coming-of-age experience. Serving as executive producers are McCraney, Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

Among McCraney’s achievements are his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight (from his own play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue) and a Tony nomination for Choir Boy, which marked his Broadway debut.

Check out the trailer from the first season above. The first episode is currently available to watch on YouTube for free.