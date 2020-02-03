Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bryce Pinkham, More Set to Perform at She Will Rock You Concert

By Dan Meyer
Feb 03, 2020
 
The Feinstein’s/54 Below performance will celebrate female composers and lyricists.
Head Over Heels co-stars Taylor Iman Jones and Jeremy Kushnier, and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) are just a few of the stars recently added to Feinstein’s/54 Below She Will Rock You concert February 5.

Also now slated to perform are Keri René Fuller (Waitress), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Haley Swindal (Chicago), Madison Lagares (On Your Feet!), Jared Loftin (Gigantic), Amy Lynn (Amy Lynn and the Honey Men), and Sam Middleton (Les Misérables Tour). They join the original lineup of Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants).

The evening will feature songs by Masi Asare, Britt Bonney, Andrea Daly & Jeff Bienstock, Carmel Dean & Mindi Dickstein, Tina deVaron, Beth Falcone, Jamie Maletz, Janet Noh, Ilene Reid & Michael Heitzman, Zoe Sarnak, Angela Sclafani, Lynne Shankel & Sara Cooper, Rona Siddiqui, and Kathy Sommer & Barry Harman.

An all-female band will rock out under the musical direction of Julianne B. Merrill (also playing keys), with Elena Bonomo on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Beth Callen on guitar. Produced by Jamie Maletz Musicals, the concert is a fundraiser to support Maestra Music, a nonprofit organization to support the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.

