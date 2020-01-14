Taylor Iman Jones, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, More Set for Broadway Sings Queen

Tony nominees Stark Sands and Jarrod Spector will also join the host of Broadway alums celebrating the British rock band.

Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland, Matilda), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On), and more will perform February 17 at Song Hall for Broadway Sings Queen.

Rounding out the lineup are Broadway Sings producer and director Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Tony nominees Stark Sands (Kinky Boots) and Jarrod Spector (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical), Olivier Award Winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland), American Idol alum Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll & Hyde), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Brennyn Lark (Les Misérables), Alison Luff (Waitress), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (The Tina Turner Musical), X-Factor alum Rachel Potter (Evita), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town).

Many of the stars slated to perform are taking time off in their busy schedules, with Margherita currently starring in Emojiland and Iman preparing to star in screen-to-stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. In addition, Obi-Melekwe plays the role of Tina Turner at certain performances of Tina, while Rockwell has been portraying Karen Smith in Mean Girls since it opened at the August Wilson Theatre in 2018.

The concert will give tribute to the British rock band that birthed hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are the Champions”, “We Will Rock You”, and “Somebody to Love.” The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes, with a 14-piece orchestra accompanying performers.

Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele and most recently Ariana Grande.

